People using Prospect Avenue parking garage still on high alert months after violent sexual assault downtown

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Although it has been nearly three months since the violent sexual assault of a woman inside a downtown parking garage, people are still on high alert.
They say it’s because management has done little to nothing about safety measures inside of the building.
“You just walk in and anything can happen to you in here,” said Laquita Lumpkin.
The Cleveland native dreads every single moment she has to spend walking throughout the parking garage on Prospect Avenue.
“There’s plenty of time when I come out from the basement from parking there and there are just homeless guys sleeping in here. There’s just no security whatsoever,” recalled Lumpkin.
It’s always a scary situation, especially given what happened just months ago when a 51-year-old woman was raped, nearly kidnapped and then robbed on Valentine’s ay in the very same building.
Yet weeks ago, LAZ Parking, the company that owns and manages the garage sent us this statement about making things safer.
“We have enhanced security at that garage and we are in the process of further evaluating the security there and at other garages that we manage in the surrounding areas.”
But it looks like that isn’t the case.
“There’s not very good lighting. There are no cameras and just anyone could be lurking in the shadows,” said another woman who uses the parking garage on a daily basis.
On top of that, there’s was no security guard present when 19 News was there, an issue Lumpkin calls a simple fix with how much she pays to park.
“I pay $110 a month to park here for no security and for the things I walk into every time I park here everyday,” concluded Lumpkin.
Today LAZ Parking sent us this brief statement regarding the safety situation.
"We have enhanced security at that garage and we continuously reevaluate our security there and at the other garages we manage in the surrounding area.”
19 News is still working to figure out what those “enhancements” are.
