Places of worship now insuring themselves against active shooters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Multiple Northeast Ohio places of worship have purchased active shooter insurance polices that will protect them and the victims should a gunman opening fire inside their buildings.
There are many reasons a house of worship would purchase this type of insurance, beginning with protecting themselves from the significant damage to the property that could occur during an active shooter event.
But the clear issue and the reason the active shooter policy originated is that it provides instant financial protection for the victims and their families, and may in the long run mitigate lawsuits against the place of worship.
“We’ve created a policy that will reach out day one, dollar one,” said Paul Marshall the Managing Director of McGowan Companies, which handles the underwriting for the coverage.
Similar policies, that are no-fault, so you don’t have to prove negligence, have become increasingly popular at health care facilities, who are also looking to provide some level of protection for their staff and patients.
“It’s really been rewarding to be there to help the families heal and the community heal,” Marshall said.
The active shooter policy costs $1,200.00 per one million dollars of coverage so it is not prohibitively expensive.
