Richland County authorities investigate possible school shooting threat made in response to racist ‘promposal’
By Chris Anderson | May 3, 2019 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting threat targeting high school prom to retaliate against a racist poster made by a student asking for a date.

Richland County authorities were first contacted by the Clear Fork Local Schools superintendent about the apparent threat on Friday morning.

A middle school principal was told by a sixth grade boy’s mother that he overheard a student on Thursday that there was going to be a shooting at the upcoming prom in response to the racist “promposal” sign that sparked outrage on social media.

The poster, which was made by a student at the vocational school Knox Career Center, stated in reference to African-Americans picking cotton: “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”

[ STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT: 'The student is not attending the prom. The student now understands there are consequences for words.' ]

Clearfork Middle School was placed on lockdown by the superintendent as a precautionary measure while deputies investigated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the sixth-grader was not able to identify the student who suggested that there is a plan for a shooting at prom.

