Riverfront restaurants, bars could be headed to east bank of the Flats (photos)

New plans for East Bank up for approval
By Randy Buffington | May 3, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 7:43 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Planning Commission is working to bring even more life to the East Bank of the Flats.

On Friday, May 3, the commission will vote on a new phase to add two buildings with restaurants and bars to add to the nightlife in the area.

Check out the potential designs from HSB Architects and Engineers:

According to officials, the land they are seeking is between FWD and Alley Cat Oyster Club.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. and if all goes well the plan will go to City Council for final approval.

