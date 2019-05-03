Riverfront restaurants, bars could be headed to east bank of the Flats (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Planning Commission is working to bring even more life to the East Bank of the Flats.
On Friday, May 3, the commission will vote on a new phase to add two buildings with restaurants and bars to add to the nightlife in the area.
Check out the potential designs from HSB Architects and Engineers:
According to officials, the land they are seeking is between FWD and Alley Cat Oyster Club.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. and if all goes well the plan will go to City Council for final approval.
