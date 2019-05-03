Stow Police looking for missing teen last seen in March

Lauren Sheppard, 17 (Source: Stow Police Department)
By Randy Buffington | May 3, 2019 at 8:21 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 8:21 AM

STOW, OH (WOIO) - The Stow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search of 17-year-old Lauren Sheppard.

According to police, Lauren was last seen leaving her home in Stow with a small duffel bag on March 3.

Authorities believe she may be in Akron.

The teen is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lauren should call 911 or the Stow Police Department at 330-689-5700.

