Stow police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in March
(Source: Stow police)
By Chris Anderson | May 3, 2019 at 10:16 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:20 AM

STOW, OH (WOIO) - Stow police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing teen girl.

According to the Stow Police Department, 17-year-old Lauren Nicole Sheppard was last seen by her mother on March 3.

Sheppard is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Sheppard left her home with a duffel bag and could be in the Akron area.

Anyone with information regarding Sheppard’s location should contact Stow police immediately at 330-689-5700.

