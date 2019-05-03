Stow police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in March

STOW, OH (WOIO) - Stow police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing teen girl.
According to the Stow Police Department, 17-year-old Lauren Nicole Sheppard was last seen by her mother on March 3.
Sheppard is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say Sheppard left her home with a duffel bag and could be in the Akron area.
Anyone with information regarding Sheppard’s location should contact Stow police immediately at 330-689-5700.
