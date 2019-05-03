Sunny Side Up: Ohio student banned from high school prom after his racist ‘promposal’ sparks outrage

BELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the outrage behind one high school student’s ‘promposal.’
The student posted a picture on social media, referencing African-Americans picking cotton. He’s holding a sign that says: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”
The male attends school at Clear Fork Valley Locals School District in Richland County.
In a statement, superintendent of schools Janice Wyckoff said, “the student has removed the post and is remorseful.”
I want to make it clear that our school district is disappointed in this situation. Our student body should not be defined by a single act of a student, who did not think his action through. This is a teachable moment for this student in particular and for all students. This type of speech regardless of the occasion is inappropriate. It is hurtful to everyone. The student has removed the post and is remorseful. The student is not attending the prom. The student now understands there are consequences for words. I want everyone to remember this is a child and adolescent who made a bad decision and is learning a lesson the hard way."
