This new Yuzu cocktail is grossing people out, but the Lakewood bar says it’s for a good cause (photo)

The featured drink may be visually unappealing, but $1 of each purchase will be donated to women’s shelters in the Cleveland area, according to the bar’s Facebook post.

The majority of Facebook commenters say the post is degrading to females and it would have made more sense to just donate the tampon instead of submerging it into the drink.

“Round of applause Yuzu! I didnt think it was possible, but you guys took a charitable cause for women and still managed to degrade female bodily functions and mock female vernacular with the drink name” Facebook user - Danielle Koval

“You know you could have just donated those tampons to the women’s shelter, right? Where they need tampons? Okay, cool. Just making sure.” Facebook user - BJ Colangelo