This new Yuzu cocktail is grossing people out, but the Lakewood bar says it’s for a good cause (photo)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Lakewood bar is facing backlash again. This time, it’s for a new featured drink.
Yuzu’s “Even Can’t Literally” cocktail is a crushed berry margarita, but it is garnished with a tampon applicator.
The featured drink may be visually unappealing, but $1 of each purchase will be donated to women’s shelters in the Cleveland area, according to the bar’s Facebook post.
It's that time of the month-- time for a new menu that is-- like this new cocktail-- Even Can't Literally / a berry...Posted by Yuzu on Thursday, May 2, 2019
The majority of Facebook commenters say the post is degrading to females and it would have made more sense to just donate the tampon instead of submerging it into the drink.
“Round of applause Yuzu! I didnt think it was possible, but you guys took a charitable cause for women and still managed to degrade female bodily functions and mock female vernacular with the drink name” Facebook user - Danielle Koval
“You know you could have just donated those tampons to the women’s shelter, right? Where they need tampons? Okay, cool. Just making sure.” Facebook user - BJ Colangelo
Other are defending the drink:
“Not only am I not offended, I actually find this funny, and I think it’s great you guys are raising money and donating tampons. All the women complaining about the plastic applicator are the same ones that complain about not getting a straw at the bar... if you’re offended by this then you’re way too easily offended you should probably stay off the internet and definitely don’t go to bars you won’t believe what they talk about in those places” - Facebook user Molly McSweeney
“I think it’s funny” - Facebook user Carmen Herrera
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.