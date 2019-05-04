Akron Fire Department pulls man’s body out of sewer

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Fire Department Lt. Serjie Lash confirmed a man’s body has been pulled out of the sewer near West Exchange Street and Water Street.
Lt. Lash said sewer workers discovered the body at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The Akron Fire Technical Rescue team recovered the body about two hours later, according to Lt. Lash.
The Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating.
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
Report to 19 News as we work to get updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.