Maximum Security early Kentucky Derby favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security is the 9-2 favorite in early wagering for Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Florida Derby winner is 4-0 in his brief career.
Tactius and Improbable are the co-second choices at 5-1. Game Winner is the 6-1 fourth choice.
The longest shot in the 19-horse Derby field is Bodexpress at 90-1. The colt hasn't won in five career starts, although he's finished second three times.
Only three so-called maidens have ever won the Derby; the last was Brokers Tip in 1933.
Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.
