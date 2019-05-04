Cleveland police officer bitten by man causing disturbance at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a man will be charged with assaulting a police officer, aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and crisis intervention after causing a disturbance at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cleveland police officers assigned to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport responded to the north checkpoint ticket level to assist TSA with a customer causing a disturbance at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
Police said the man became combative and bit one of the officers.
The man was taken into custody and transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, according to police.
His identity has not yet been released.
Police said the service dog with the man was taken to City Kennel without incident.
Cleveland police said the officer was not seriously injured.
This incident remains under investigation.
