Concord Township highway reopens after gasoline tanker overturns

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said State Route 608 has reopened after a gasoline tanker crashed and overturned on Friday evening.
Concord Township firefighters and hazmat crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Crews shut down State Route 608 between Winchell and Radcliffe Roads near the Lake County and Geauga County line.
Concord Township firefighters said all fuel was successfully transferred at 6 a.m. on Saturday, but crews still needed to finish cleaning the scene and removing the truck.
Firefighters said the tanker had to be loaded onto another truck.
FirstEnergy crews returned to the scene at 7:45 a.m. to restore power to the area after it was shut off due to vapors from the gasoline, according to the Concord Township Fire Department.
Officials have not yet confirmed if the driver of the tanker suffered any injuries, or given information on what caused the crash.
