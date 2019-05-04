Lake County crash claims life of 34-year-old man after truck plummets 80 feet below highway

LEROY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a crash on I-90 at mile post 206 in Leroy Township took the life of 34-year-old Michael R. Varga of Painesville.
Troopers said Varga was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup eastbound in the left lane when he drove left off the roadway into the grassy median.
The truck drove off between the two bridges over the Grand River and plummeted about 80 feet, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the truck came to a rest at the river bank.
According to Highway Patrol, Varga was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said it is unclear if alcohol is a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
First Responders from the Leroy and Concord Township Fire Department responded to the scene with troopers of the Chardon Post of the Highway Patrol and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
