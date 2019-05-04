Local stores participate in Free Comic Book Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can grab a free comic on Saturday, May 4 to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.
This national day is designed to welcome first-time and seasoned comic book readers into local stores for some new comics.
Aside from businesses handing out free comics, many shops host community events including creator signings, character appearances, costume contests and other store sales.
The selection includes 51 free comic books to choose from with a wide range of tastes.
Comics like Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man/ Venom #1, DC’s Catwoman: Under the Moon and Dear Justice League and more are available for your choosing.
Kids can also pick up some comics like Minecraft, The Incredibles, Star Wars Adventures and Pokémon.
You can find local stores participating at: http://www.freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator.
