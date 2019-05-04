North Olmsted officials solve key fab, radio jamming issue after residents had trouble opening cars, garage doors for weeks

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) - Residents of the eastern part of North Olmsted and Fairview Park experienced radio interference preventing the use of key fabs that open cars and garage doors for weeks.
Residents first thought the problem only lied with their equipment until social media posts revealed multiple people had the same issues.
This lead to North Olmsted Councilman Chris Glassburn investigating the issue on April 26 with Fairview Park Councilmen Angelo Russo and Michel Kilbane soon after.
Glassburn announced on Saturday that the source of the interference was identified and disabled after “extensive efforts from residents, government agencies, utility companies, and volunteers...”
“The cause of the issue was a custom, man-made device inside of a resident home. There was no malicious intent of the device. Councilman Glassburn and volunteer Bill Hertzel, a retired communication employee, discovered the device after being granted access to the home by another resident. The device, which ran on a battery backup, was identified and disabled. There will be no further interference and the resident has agreed to not make such devices in the future. There are no implications for the future or other communities in this matter.”
Glassburn said additional help came from Cuyahoga County government officials, North Olmsted and Fairview Park safety departments, FirstEnergy, and North Olmsted Council Clerk Chuck Massarolo to solve “this most unusual issue.”
