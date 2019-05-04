Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing for the end of the weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tired of the fog? The drizzle? The cold? Well, the end is near! Patchy fog and passing showers will linger through the evening tonight, with fog and clouds to start the day Sunday. Wake up temps will be in the mid 40s, and we'll gradually clear to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon! Yay! Highs will top out near 60°.
The reason being is high pressure will continue to build through late Sunday into early Monday. This will keep most of your Monday dry and a bit warmer too, with highs in the low 70s.
If you need to do any type of yard work, outdoor activities, etc., DO IT SUNDAY AFTERNOON OR MONDAY!!
The rest of the week looks eerily familiar, in fact, if you go read one of meteorologist's Samantha Roberts' forecast discussions from last week, it'll be pretty much identical.
A front will move through late Monday into Tuesday and it'll stall out over the area. What's that mean? Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather through the rest of the work week. More scattered rain and storm chances through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will be the day to watch - it's still too far out for specifics, but if this front wobbles to the north a little as a warm front, it'll bump up the temperatures and destabilize the atmosphere - which are some ingredients for storms to fire up.
Looks like the front will push out of here by the end of the work week.
