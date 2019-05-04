Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River in Jacksonville, FL.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 737 skid off a runway in Jacksonville, Florida and landed in the St. Johns River.
According to the Associated Press a Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release said a Boeing 737 arrived from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and crashed into the St. John’s River.
A news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that the flight with 136 passengers and seven flight crew members slid off the runway at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday night, May 3.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for.”
The Sheriff’s Office reported that 21 adults were transported to area hospitals.
Navy security and emergency personnel responded and were on scene monitoring the situation.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted, “We have a commercial plane down on the river. I’ve been briefed by our Fire and Rescue. They are on the scene. While they work please pray.”
In a follow up message Curry said teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.
