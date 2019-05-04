Semi overturns, grounding traffic to a halt in Concord; hazmat crew called to scene

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Traffic ground to a halt on State Route 608 in Concord Township Friday night after a gasoline tanker crashed and overturned.
The highway is closed in both directions between Winshell and Radcliffe Roads (near the Lake County-Geauga County line), and motorists are urged to find alternate routes.
A hazardous materials team has been called to the scene, and it’s not yet clear whether anyone was hurt in the accident.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies are on scene, and crews report the highway will be shut down for several hours.
