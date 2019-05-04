Suspect flips his car during intense high speed chase in Macedonia

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 News got new video of a wild police chase.
It all played out on the busy streets of a Northeast Ohio town.
A lot of times you’ll see police call off a chase, because it could be putting you and your family’s lives at risk.
That didn’t happen in this case.
In fact, officers felt it was safe enough to chase the suspects through a shopping plaza to catch the criminals.
Dash camera video shows Macedonia police aggressively chase down a Michael Jones with a shopping cart.
Jones was heading out of a Home Depot to a tan car.
Police said he had more than $1,500 worth of stolen power tools in the cart.
As they were apprehending Jones, the suspect car with two other people suddenly takes off.
Officers follow with lights and sirens blaring.
The car hops an embankment, takes down a fence and keeps going north on State Route 8.
That’s when Macedonia police lose it.
Sagamore Hills police pick the chase up, and eventually you see the original officers catch up.
A witness tells 19 News he saw the car flip off the road, just after cutting him off.
One of the officers parked his car near the scene, and it’s dash cam captures police help the two other suspects out of the car.
Police say David Rogers was driving the tan car and Amanda Weinmann was his passenger.
What’s interesting, is that after this whole ordeal, the only charges in this case are shoplifting and eluding police.
