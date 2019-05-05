Bedford Lions Club members gift man a new wheelchair after his original one worth $27,000 was stolen

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last month, we told you about a man who had his wheelchair stolen from his home when he was in the hospital.
Don Toennies III says it’s been difficult to get around the last few weeks.
“Let’s just say I left my house a total of 3 times that time," he said.
According to police, the victim told officers that the wheelchair was stored outside of his home because he does not have a wheelchair ramp to exit the residence.
The reported estimated value of the wheelchair is $27,000 and Don could not afford to buy a new one.
Bill Astalos was watching 19 News when we reported the story and decided to act.
He remembered that his organization, The Bedford Lions Club, had an almost brand new chair, sitting in storage.
So, he got in touch with Don.
“Right away I said, it looked identical to the one that we had and I said, this is a perfect thing. God had a purpose for that chair when it was donated to us, I saw the story, that’s where God wanted the story to go, to Don," said Astalos.
Saturday morning, Bill and some of the other Lions delivered the chair to Don who is thankful.
“When he told me he was from the Bedford Lions Club and that they wanted to donate the chair, it made me very grateful and had me saying “Thank God” over a million times, otherwise I would not have my mobility left," he said.
“Lions, we serve and this is the way another way we’re serving," said Astalos. “Hopefully Don will have many years of use out of it," he said.
Don says people need to think about their actions and how it impacts others lives.
“When you think of disability, you think of simple things like ability to do something. Imagine, when you think of a wheelchair, you think wheelchair bound. Just remember this: the wheelchair or any mobility aid, actually gives a person more freedom, when you take away the wheelchair or the mobility,it’s taking away their freedom. Don’t do it," he said.
