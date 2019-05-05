Former Cleveland Heights high school star and current Browns Rookie looking to catch on with his hometown team

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Former Cleveland Heights Tiger Dorian Baker was one of the many undrafted free agents at Browns Mini-Camp this weekend.
When the Browns called him after the draft about joining the team, the decision was a “no-brainer.”
He didn’t even bother to take any other calls.
“I grew up a Browns fan, and so did my whole family, some of them had season tickets."
With the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. and other good receivers on the roster (Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, and Rashard Higgins), it will be tough for Baker to stick.
But, he’s thrilled to have this chance of a lifetime and is well prepared.
“You can’t just come in here having the same college attitude, you have to be ready to handle yourself as a man.”
