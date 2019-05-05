Former inmate from Canal Fulton makes a second chance count by graduating college

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Canal Fulton native who served prison time for manufacturing meth got a second chance and was sure to make it count.
Ronnie Hopkins just graduated from Ashland University with an associate degree in general studies on Saturday.
When he was incarcerated, Hopkins hadn’t earned a high school diploma yet.
In prison, Hopkins got his GED and even tutored other inmates.
Then, he sought higher education by taking classes online and at Ashland University.
