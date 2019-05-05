He thought it was medicine, but police said his girlfriend gave him Drano

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KUTV/CNN) - A Utah woman is accused of trying kill her boyfriend with Drano.
Police in south Salt Lake say 43-year-old Elle Weissman admitted to giving her partner Drano.
She said it was to help him into "an eternal sleep.'
The 50-year-old man said he initially thought Weissman was giving him his medicine.
However, when he drank the substance, it nearly killed him.
In a strange turn of events, police say Weissman took him to an urgent care facility to get help. The staff called police.
“She actually took him to the hospital. That’s the weird thing,” said Gary Keller, executive officer for the South Salt Lake police department. “They got a ride-share and went to an urgent-care center.”
No word on the victim's condition, but at last report he was hospitalized.
According to reports, Weissman was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and surreptitious administering of a suspicious substance, which are both second degree felonies.
Police will meet with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office this week.
