Lake Erie Nature & Science Center hosting camping supply volunteer and donation event

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO)- You can help local kids enjoy the great outdoors this summer by donating camping supplies or volunteer assembling camping kits on Sunday, May 5 at Lake Erie Nature & Science Center.
Donations of any kind of camping supply will be accepted Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the center and you can assemble kits from 2-4 p.m. Afterwards, a group hike will take place at 4 p.m.
The event is hosted by Footpath Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids succeed and find their potential through outdoor experiences.
The nonprofit’s goal is to send 140 Boys & Girls Club members from Cleveland and Lorain County to camp.
"We want to make sure all the kids we send to overnight summer camp have everything they need to have a safe and fulfilling experience," said Footpath President and CEO Mary Macias. "We need your help to ensure that every child is well prepared, since many cannot afford camping gear."
Donation options include beach towels, bath towels, flashlights, sleeping bags, ponchos, toothbrushes with cases, toothpaste, pillows, twin sheet sets, duffel bags, 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, body wash and reusable sports water bottles.
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center is located at 28728 Wolf Road, Bay Village.
