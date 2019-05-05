Mueller, Judiciary Committee reach deal for special counsel to testify on May 15

(WOIO) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reached an agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, according to committee member Rep. David N. Cicilline.
A tentative date has been set for May 15.
“The representative for the Special Counsel has” signed off,” said Cicilline, but “until the day comes, we never have an absolute guarantee."
Cicilline added, “The White House has so far indicated they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller’s attempts to testify.”
Democrats have been waiting to hear from Mueller after Attorney General William Barr came under fire for mischaracterizing sections within the Mueller report, and a letter surfaced late last week saying Barr had misled Congress.
