Northeast Ohio Weather: Nice start to the work week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hello, sunshine! It's been awhile since we've been able to see this much blue sky in CLE. I'll start with the positives - tomorrow looks just as nice! High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day.
Sadly, the warmth and the sunshine can't last forever...already watching a front that'll bring widespread rain for late Monday night into Tuesday. It'll drop temperatures back down too. Same song and dance, on and off showers, cloudy skies, and highs struggling to make it to 50.
We'll see a bit more of an unstable environment heading into Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms will be possible late Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be watching these days closely as we start to week for severe weather potential. Highs will be in the low 60s Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday.
So to recap, rain returns Wednesday-Friday morning. Yuck.
Mother’s Day Weekend isn’t looking too bad! Saturday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s, with a passing shower or two early Sunday and highs in the middle 60s.
