Akron man sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his girlfriend and burying her body in the backyard of her home.
David Callaghan murdered Martha Robin Freitag, 53.
She was reported missing on Sept. 5, 2018 by her daughter, after not being seen since late July.
Freitag’s remains were found in a shallow grave behind her home on Crouse Street on Sept. 13, 2018.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office used the help of an anthropology team from Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA to recover the remains.
Callaghan, 53, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 18 years of his sentence.
Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux also designated Callaghan a major violent offender.
