Armed suspects wearing ‘Scream’ masks rob Cleveland Steak ‘n Shake, police say

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a restaurant on the city’s West Side.
Cleveland police responded to the Steak 'n Shake on Lorain Road near Rocky River Drive around 1:45 Monday morning.
According to the police report, the manager was in the back with the safe, when two suspects wearing ‘Scream’ masks came in the room and pointed guns at her.
The manager told police the second man held a duffel bag open and the first man put the money in the bag.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, both suspects ran out a rear door.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact Cleveland police.
Last November, a Garfield Heights Steak 'n Shake employee was pistol whipped during a robbery.
