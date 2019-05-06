Channing Frye had so many excuses for his errant first pitch at Sunday’s Cleveland Indians game (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Retired Cleveland Cavaliers star Channing Frye was picked to toss the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s Indians game, but it was a throw he would probably like to forget.
In case you missed it, his pitch was just a bit outside.
Frye took to Twitter to defend his throw, blaming it on everything from health issues, to weather conditions, to his outfit.
The 19 News First Alert meteorologists can attest; it was sunny with mild conditions at Progressive Field on Sunday.
We’re glad Frye chose basketball over baseball.
