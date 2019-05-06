Canton firefighter shares mask while rescuing trapped child found in burning home

Canton firefighter shares mask while rescuing trapped child found in burning home
(Source: Canton Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | May 6, 2019 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 3:21 PM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled a trapped child from a dangerous house fire on Monday morning.

According to the Canton Fire Department, crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on Root Avenue at approximately 9 a.m.

This morning at 0856, second shift responded to 1923 Root Ave for a structure fire. Crews entered the home and were...

Posted by Canton City Fire Department on Monday, May 6, 2019

While investigating, a trapped child was located inside. A Canton firefighter shared his mask with the child until the victim was eventually passed through a window to additional rescue personnel waiting outside.

Paramedics rushed the child to Akron Children’s Hospital via medical helicopter. The condition of the child is now known at this time.

The fire department says there were no other injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.