Should Cleveland stop observing Columbus Day? City Council members rally for change

Zona Shroyer, left, a Yupik Alaskan Native, shares a laugh with Jeff Schumacher as they stand before a signing ceremony by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray for a resolution designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in Seattle. Murray invited city council members and tribal leaders to the Monday afternoon signing ceremony for resolution, which the council approved a week earlier, designating it as a day to celebrate the culture and contributions of Native Americans. The second Monday in October is celebrated nationally as Columbus Day, which also has been a day to celebrate people of Italian heritage. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson)