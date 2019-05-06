Should Cleveland stop observing Columbus Day? City Council members rally for change

Should Cleveland stop observing Columbus Day? City Council members rally for change
By Chris Anderson | May 6, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 6:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several of the city’s council members rallied Monday evening on the steps of Cleveland City Hall as a call to do away with Columbus Day.

The city officials asked that Cleveland officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an annual holiday that honors Native Americans, and their history and culture.

The proposed holiday would act as a counter-celebration each October in place of Columbus Day.

Cities across Ohio, including Oberlin and Sandusky, have passed legislation recently moving away from Columbus Day, saying it represents violent colonization.

A counter-protest, held by Basil Russo -- a former Cuyahoga County judge and Cleveland City Councilman -- was held directly after the rally.

Russo argued that Native Americans have distorted history to sway public sentiment away from Columbus, and vowed to fight the initiative.

