Cleveland Indians star Jason Kipnis helps couple with baby gender reveal (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jason Kipnis, the second baseman for the Cleveland Indians, played an unforgettable role in one couple’s pregnancy.
Josh and Erica Smith are expecting their first child.
They had Kipnis help with the gender reveal ahead of one of the Indians’ recent games at Progressive Field.
Kipnis trotted over from the dugout and took his stance as the couple tossed a ball full of blue or pink powder in his direction.
“I so thought it was a boy,” can be heard after pink powder erupts from the ball.
Kipnis was even generous enough to give the bat to the couple as a souvenir.
“Congrats to the Smith’s and their new baby girl on the way!,” Kipnis wrote on social media.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.