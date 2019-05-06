Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 73-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for 73-year-old Abdullah Muhammed after he walked away from his home on Franklin Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and did not return.
Police described Muhammed as 5′8″ tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
According to police, he suffers from dementia and other medical conditions, and does not have any of his medications on him.
Muhammed was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black boots, black hat.
He has a hospital gown underneath his clothes, police said.
Call 911 if you see Muhammed.
