Cleveland Water contractor places fire hydrant in dead center of sidewalk; city promises quick fix

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you saw a photo of a fire hydrant in the middle of a sidewalk you might think it was some kind of joke, but here in Cleveland, it’s no prank.
The hydrant now rests in the middle of a sidewalk on Ohio Avenue on the city’s East side.
“OK, so the hydrant used to be here and they moved it there, and they put the sidewalk in. Yeah, doesn’t seem like a very good plan. I don’t think so.” said John Anderson, who lives across the street.
He pointed out the still-unfilled hole where the hydrant was removed and relocated about 18 inches away.
“I just noticed it this morning. I never knew they put it right there so.” was Allison Hall’s reaction.
The hydrant is no aberration. There is another hydrant lodged in a sidewalk in much older concrete a hundred or so yards in the other direction.
A spokesman for the Cleveland Water Department texted a one word comment when we sent him the picture. It simply said “WHAT???”
Then he added “I don’t know what to say.”
It was then discovered that a contractor working for the department installed the hydrant incorrectly. They hope to have both hydrants fixed this week.
