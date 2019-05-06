Crews undertake complicated rescue after Northeast Ohio sky diver gets tangled up in tree for hours

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How did rescuers save a first-time solo skydiver hanging on top of a tall tree for hours?
They told 19 News the terrain made it tough to get the man down.
Sunday, Moe Troyer was mowing the air field when he saw a Cleveland sky diving student fall straight into the woods.
“It was a helpless feeling for sure,” he said.
When rescue crews arrived, Brian Harting says they found the unidentified daredevil hanging on to a branch about 60 feet up in a tree.
Harting says so many factors made the rescue tricky.
“It was back in the woods,” he said. “With all the rain we’ve had, we couldn’t get any vehicles back there. It was outside the reach of our ladders.”
So, a team member climbed up the tree next to the skydiver.
He got him to switch his parachute harness for one the team used to lower him to the ground.
“When he was about [three feet] off the ground and they dropped him down, he was like ‘oh my god, I’m alive,'" Troyer said.
The skydiving club says it had to shut down Monday to fix the tracks emergency vehicles created in the runway.
They say they’ll be up and going again soon.
