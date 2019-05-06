3 deer become walk-on outfielders by crashing Case Western Reserve University baseball game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You’ve heard of Angels in the Outfield, but what about deer?
Three deer decided to become walk-on outfielders by crashing the Case Western Reserve University baseball game against Brandeis University last Saturday.
The four-legged famiy members leaped over the fence of Nobby’s Ballpark on East 115th Street in the bottom of the first, and decided to quit the team after getting stuck on the other side of the field.
The best part - it was all caught on camera.
As for the rest of the game, the CWRU Spartans split the double-header by winning the first game 6-0 and losing the second one 7-5.
