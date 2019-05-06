Elderly Lyndhurst man dies from the flu, according to health officials

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An 86-year-old Lyndhurst man is the latest to die from the flu, according to Cuyahoga County health officials.
His name has not been released.
This brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County for the 2018-19 season to 18, according to officials.
Last week an 88-year-old Maple Heights woman and an 88-year-old Seven Hills woman died from the flu.
