Euclid High School says no shooter on campus after morning lockdown; 2 suspects in custody

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Euclid High School lifted a lockdown Monday morning after initial reports from an anonymous caller about an active shooter on campus.
Euclid police said they have charged two juvenile Euclid High School students with inducing panic and other charges.
According to police, the tipster called just after 8 a.m. and reported a shooter inside the high school.
Officers from the Euclid Police Department immediately responded and performed a thorough sweep of the school.
After an investigation, it was determined that there was not a shooter on campus at all.
There were no reported injuries during the incident, police say.
The students returned to class shortly before 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.