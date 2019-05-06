Experts, students debate whether 2-week notice is necessary when quitting a job in today’s business world

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s no secret: The job market is competitive for companies and employees.
19 News wanted to know, in today’s business world, is a two-week notice necessary when leaving one job for another?
According to the U.S. Labor Department, the average person will have 12 jobs in a lifetime.
Tracey Rezak, from Shaker Heights, was at the top of her game in medical sales when she decided to quit.
“On the one hand, I had this big dream and it was something that just kept gnawing at me, and I couldn’t let it go,” Rezak said. “And on the other hand, I had this really terrific job that had great security, great benefits, great friends. I was comfortable.”
Rezak wanted more in life. She wanted to travel the world. When she decided to quit, she did so the traditional way by giving her employer a two-week notice.
“I had a great job, and I had a lot of connections,” Rezak said. “And I knew in the future, if I had to come back to a position in sales that I wanted to keep those options open.”
William Perry, an attorney who practices employment law in Northeast Ohio, said it’s still more common for workers to give a two-week notice than not.
“The younger generation they do go by a different set of rules,” Perry said. “If they see a new job open up, they're going to go for it right then and there.”
Perry stresses studying your company's benefits and rules. In Ohio, accrued vacation is considered an earned benefit. That means workers are entitled to be paid for unused days upon separation.
But Perry said details matter because a contract or handbook could say such pay is forfeited under certain circumstances.
“There's no point in leaving any money on the table when you leave,” Perry said. “It's not necessary if you just do a little bit of due diligence.”
Students at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University have differing takes on the issue.
“I feel like it’s become obsolete,” said Bradley Schneider.
“Growing up hearing my parents talk about it [two-week notice], it’s something I would,” said Veronica Madell
“I think as long as an employer doesn't have to give you two-weeks before firing you, I think there should be equality in the relationship between employer and employee,” said Derin Fasipe.
Associate Professor Diane Bergeron teaches at Case Western Reserve University. She tells students the two-week notice is the way to go 99.9% of the time.
“I think sometimes people don't because they feel like they've been unfairly treated, but that's not the way to settle the score,” Bergeron said.
Bergeron said it doesn’t matter if you’re leaving a part-time or full-time position or if you’re leaving a position for one in a different industry or that’s paying a higher wage. She said you never know what company will buy another or who will become your next boss.
“What I have seen is younger employees don’t realize how small the world is,” Bergeron said. "Fast forward two years or five years. Are you going to be proud of the way you behaved in leaving that organization?”
Alex Turner is finishing up his Master of Business Administration at Case Western Reserve University. He’s a strong believer in leaving a job on good terms.
“One our professors always says, ‘People hire people,’” Turner said. “So, your reputation, your character, your brand is more important."
Turner knows of a young man who ran into trouble after quitting a job on the spot for another.
“That managing director went, found out who had hired him,” Turner said. “And when he left, that’s when he was informed that the other job was not available anymore. It came back to bite him pretty bad.”
Turner believes the Great Recession contributed to the way some people his age thinks of workplace relationships.
“Seeing how our family members have worked, and not really be rewarded for that work, that dynamic has shifted completely to where the loyalty isn’t there from the employee standpoint,” Turner said. “Therefore, that affects the employer.”
Turner said the two-week notice courtesy pays off in the end.
“It’s still very important for how well your career can progress."
It proved true for Rezak.
“Case in point, when I ended up running out of money and living my dream, I had to come back and get a job and those were the people that helped me reenter the workforce,” Rezak said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.