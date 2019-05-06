Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil to Co-Host ‘CBS This Morning’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - CBS announced a new anchor lineup for their flagship news programs Monday, May 6.
According to a press release, as of May 20, Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will co-host “CBS This Morning."
Reports for the critically acclaimed broadcast, “60 Minutes” will be done by John Dickerson.
Norah O’Donnell has been named the anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes."
O’Donnell will start the evening news in this summer in New York and will move to Washington D.C. this fall.
"As we transition the EVENING NEWS to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years,” Zirinsky said.
