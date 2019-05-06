Highway Patrol investigating after 2nd OVI driver hits Bratenahl police officer in 1 month

BRATENAHL, OH (WOIO) - The Bratenahl Police Department has experienced two of its officers getting hit by an impaired driver in the last month on the same stretch of highway.
The first happened on April 7 when a car rammed into a Bratenahl police cruiser responding to a fatal crash on I-90 eastbound near Eddy Road.
Now, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Metro Post are investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved an impaired driver and a Bratenahl police cruiser at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Lieutenant Gable said Bratenahl patrolman Tim O’Haire was stopped on the right shoulder of I-90 eastbound near Eddy Road inside a 2007 Ford Explorer cruiser.
The cruiser had the overhead emergency lights activated to warn traffic of another Bratenahl officer on a traffic stop ahead, according to Lt. Gable.
While he was still inside, 27-year-old Natisha Carter of Cleveland drove her 2007 Ford Fusion across two lanes of the interstate and crashed into the back of the cruiser, Lt. Gable said.
Cleveland EMS and troopers were called to the scene to transport both Patrolman O’Haire and Carter to University Hosptial in Euclid, according to Lt. Gable.
Lt. Gable said both suffered minor injuries.
Carter was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after alcohol was found to be a factor in the crash, Lt. Gable said.
According to Lt. Gable, she was also cited for failure to operate in marked lanes and for not wearing her seat belt.
Carter was issued a summons to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on May 10th.
I-90 was not completely closed during the on-scene investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to move over and slow down for stopped public safety vehicles, do not drive impaired, and always wear your seat belt.
This is body cam video from the last time a Bratenahl police cruiser was hit by an impaired driver while an officer was inside:
