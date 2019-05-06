‘A Kid Again’ takes ill children and their families to the Indians baseball game for the day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunday afternoon, “A Kid Again” a non-profit organization invited more than 500 families to join them at Progressive Field for the Cleveland Indians vs Seattle Mariners game.
They gathered in the parking lot at Thirsty Parrot for a pre-game tailgate party with all the fixings: hot dogs, cotton candy and cracker jack!
“A Kid Again has been great organization to work with they do so many fun little things for the kids that have to go through a lot medically," said participant Nathan Lucardie.
“They spend so much time in the hospital, that families are all too often looking for the next hospital stay, the next doctor visit, the treatment, the effects of the treatment. This gives them something to look forward to, hope to look forward to," said Christine Bucknell, Executive Director, A Kid Again.
Year-round, the organization sets up what they call adventures: trips to amusement parks, sporting events, boating trips, creating memories for the entire family.
To learn more about A Kid Again or to volunteer for upcoming events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.