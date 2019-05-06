Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition pushing council to take action on protection efforts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition will go before the Cleveland City Council’s Health and Human Services Committee Monday at 9:30 a.m.
They’re pushing for new laws related to protecting children from lead exposure and poisoning.
A Case Western study found more than a quarter of kindergartners in Cleveland had a blood lead level deemed unsafe by federal standards.
The coalition worked for two months to determine recommendations for the city to deal with tens of thousands of rental properties where lead-paint and dust may be present.
Lead-based paint, which was heavily used in homes prior to 1978, can pose a fatal danger to children, especially if ingested.
The coalition said current state law only requires remediation of hazards after a child has been poisoned. They said the city needs to do a better job by being proactive.
The coalition developed 33 recommendations.
One of those recommendations would mandate a testing and certification process for rental homes built before 1978, which would serve to verify that they do not contain harmful levels of lead. A third party would handle inspections.
Another is to apply civil penalties to landlords who don’t comply instead of criminal penalties.
The group would also like to require all projects using city of Cleveland funds to be lead-safe.
Some of the recommendations call for additional spending in areas including health, education and oversight.
Council said they would like to have legislation passed by this summer.
