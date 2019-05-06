Medical Examiner identifies man found in Akron sewer

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man found in a sewer on Saturday, but said the cause and manner of death are pending.
The body of Kennith Snyder, 50, was found by a construction worker inside the storm sewer in the construction zone near the intersection of West Exchange and Water Streets.
Snyder’s body was removed by the Akron Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner also said there was no lethal trauma noted during the autopsy.
