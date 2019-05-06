Mentor Police want you to see this video in hopes of catching pair of car thieves

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Mentor Police have put out a couple of common sense reminders to its citizens to keep their cars locked and not to leave the keys in them.
Mentor Police social media posts said two suspects were searching unlocked cars on Sunday night, and in two cases, stole vehicles.
The thieves targeted Sugarbush Drive and Harborside Drive and were caught on multiple surveillance cameras.
The suspects wore hoodies and appeared to have their faces covered by some sort of mask.
If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call 440-205-3293 and ask for Officers Hahn or Miller.
