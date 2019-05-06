Mentor Police want you to see this video in hopes of catching pair of car thieves

Several cars were ransacked and two stolen Sunday night.

Mentor Police want you to see this video in hopes of catching pair of car thieves
Mentor Police are looking for two car thieves that search several unlocked vehicles and stole two on Sunday night.
By Dan DeRoos | May 6, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 1:25 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Mentor Police have put out a couple of common sense reminders to its citizens to keep their cars locked and not to leave the keys in them.

Mentor Police social media posts said two suspects were searching unlocked cars on Sunday night, and in two cases, stole vehicles.

The thieves targeted Sugarbush Drive and Harborside Drive and were caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

The suspects wore hoodies and appeared to have their faces covered by some sort of mask.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call 440-205-3293 and ask for Officers Hahn or Miller.

Sugarbush Dr. & Harborside Dr

We had several unlocked vehicles entered and two vehicles stolen from Sugarbush Dr. & Harborside Dr. (last night). Attached is a video of the suspects. If you can identify them contact Officers Hahn & Miller at 440 205 3293. Always lock your cars and NEVER leave your keys in them!

Posted by Mentor Police Department on Monday, May 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.