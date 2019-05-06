A million drivers in Ohio are under suspension, many don’t know they may be able to get their license back

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It sounds unbelievable, but more than a million drivers across the state lose their licenses every year.
Many of those driving on a suspended license do so because they can’t pay the fees and fines of their convictions.
The “Help Get My License Back" program, which can reduce or totally waive those penalties, will be expiring at the end of July. So, there’s a big push to have people find out whether they qualify for the program.
Former State representative John Barnes co-introduced the program about a year ago when he was still at the statehouse.
He said he’s traveling throughout Ohio to remind people under suspension to at least check to see if they can be helped.
“Every 8-cars that passes you or you see could be an individual who doesn’t have insurance that could cost you if there would be a situation. The point is that we want people and their organizations to please get the word out,” said Barnes.
