Monday marks 6 years since the rescue of 3 abducted women in Cleveland

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight freed from 10 years of captivity.

Monday marks 6 years since the rescue of 3 abducted women in Cleveland
Six year anniversary of the rescue of three women found alive on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland.
By Paul Orlousky | May 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 3:34 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The passage of time has not dimmed the vivid memories of what happened on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland six years ago.

After more than a decade in captivity at the hands of Ariel Castro, three women who were feared dead were found safe on May 6, 2013.

Monday marks 6 years since the rescue of 3 abducted women in Cleveland

Castro was arrested and eventually entered guilty pleas to 937 counts. A month after his life sentence with no chance of parole plus a minimum of 1,000 years he committed suicide in prison.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.