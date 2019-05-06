Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and cloudier tomorrow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure has been nearby all day. It will slide southeast to the Mid-Atlantic as the evening goes on. A cold front over the Midwest will slowly sink southward over the local area late tonight into Tuesday. A stronger storm system will move over the region on Thursday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Hasn’t today been absolutely gorgeous?! I don’t know about you, but I am loving this sunshine.
We will stay fairly clear through the early-evening hours. Clouds will increase, especially along the lakeshore, through the night.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 50s by dawn tomorrow.
We’ll stay dry until tomorrow too.
Cloudier And Cooler Going Forward:
Hasn’t this been the story of Spring 2019? One nice day followed by several cloudier and cooler days.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures, especially along the lakeshore.
Highs will only climb up to about 54° tomorrow. We’ll top out around 60° on Wednesday.
The exception will be south of Cuyahoga County, where temperatures will once again punch into the lower to mid 70s both days.
A few passing showers are possible tomorrow, mainly along the lakeshore. We have better rain chances inland on Tuesday night. We’ll have to keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Wednesday as well.
Stormy Thursday:
A bigger, more impressive area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region on Thursday. Out ahead of it, temperatures will surge back into the low to mid 70s. Woohoo!
Unfortunately, that warm-up will come with chances for showers and storms. Some storms may be strong and capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.
Soils are quite saturated after a very wet Spring. Minor flooding is possible.
Weekend Outlook:
Cooler air will move in after Thursday’s storms.
Friday’s high: 61°
Saturday’s high: 61°
Sunday’s high: 62°
At this time, Saturday is looking dry. Shower chances return on Sunday.
