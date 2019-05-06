Northeast Ohio Weather: No complaints today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure to our southeast will give us more of a southwest to west wind today. You combine this with a mostly sunny sky and you, all of a sudden, have temperatures warming well in the 70s this afternoon. I’m sure a lake breeze during the afternoon will cool things down along the shore. It will still be a pleasant start to the week. The warm up will be short lived, however, as a cold front is forecast to cross the area later tonight. I went with increasing clouds this evening. A few showers will be around late tonight. It shouldn’t be anything too heavy. The wind will turn to the north by tomorrow morning and here we go again with the prevailing wind off of chilly Lake Erie. Temperatures along the lake shore will only be around 50 degrees for a high. I went with a mainly dry day tomorrow with a cloudy sky.