Ohio ranks in the top 5 for fentanyl mortality rates based on latest CDC numbers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Using the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) numbers, the addiction resource website Heroin.net, has complied every state’s mortality rate when it comes to the drug fentanyl.
Ohio had the second highest rate in 2017, with 30.6 deaths for every 100,000 people in the state.
West Virginia had the highest at 35 per 100,000 people.
- West Virginia 35.0/per 100,000 people
- Ohio 30.6/per 100,000 people
- New Hampshire 28.2/per 100,000 people
- Maryland 25.8/per 100,000 people
- Massachusetts 24.2/per 100,000 people
But why are some states hit so much harder than others?
“Generally speaking, states where the rate of deaths due to fentanyl is high are also those that have relatively higher rates of use,” Ruchi Dhami said who is with the American Addiction Centers (AAC).
“Unfortunately, it does not appear that we’ve peaked, at least when looking at the state and national level,” Dhami said. “Between 2016 and 2017, only two states (North Dakota and New Mexico) saw a decrease in their fentanyl-related mortality rate, and nationwide the rate has continued to increase each year.”
